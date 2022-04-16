  1. Home
  6 Things To Do to Earn Your Child's Friendship – Sadhguru
6 Things To Do to Earn Your Child’s Friendship – Sadhguru

6 Things To Do to Earn Your Child’s Friendship – Sadhguru

Sat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

Sadhguru looks at what parents need to do to earn their child’s friendship and develop a healthy relationship, which will help the child blossom.

#Sadhguru
Yogi, mystic and visionary, Sadhguru is a spiritual master with a difference. An arresting blend of profundity and pragmatism, his life and work serves as a reminder that yoga is a contemporary science, vitally relevant to our times.

