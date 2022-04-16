April 2022 Energy Update

The April 2022 #EnergyUpdate has come through, and there is a lot to cover this month. Some of the themes are:

‣ Reactions to War, #Overwhelm and how we deal with it,

‣ Strong Light Coming In, in April,

‣ And, on a relationship #healing level,

‣ Getting Entangled with the Emotions of Others.

We’ll take a look at those in detail and many other themes, so I encourage you to watch the full Energy Update.

Remember to look after yourselves this month, and always.

Big love,

Lee

x

00:01 – Intro

01:10 – Reactions to War in the Collective – Heartbreak, Fear, Anger, Disgust, Horror, Grief

04:53 – Overwhelm and how to center yourself – feel the feelings, move the feelings, create space, take action

08:30 – General April Energy Climate – will be stormy – shifts between strong light and lower vibrations

08:51 – Light waves are coming in strong in April – stronger than all year so far

12:07 – The discomfort of transformation – in the discomfort we are shedding ourselves

12:58 – Future Emergence Energy is now being seeded – many leaders, wayshowers and visionaries are rising and emerging

15:28 – Relationship healing in April – Phase of ‘Getting stuck/attached’ to other people’s energies/emotions

19:42 – A continuing General #Awakening among people to the systems in our world and how they are operating right now

24:28 – The planet is not controllable – her intelligence will speak and rise