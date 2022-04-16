“Bitcoin is a once in a CENTURY opportunity that will change the construct of the system…” #Shorts

Raoul Pal, hedge fund millionaire and CEO & founder of Real Vision, explains why he invested most of his money in Bitcoin. He talks about the differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum, the death of the currency market, the macroeconomy, institutional asset allocation, CBDCs, and more.

🏆 Useful resources we recommend:

7 Ways to Create a Sustainable, Passive Income for Life – https://wealth.yt/richdad

Best Crypto Online Courses: https://wealth.yt/cryptoversity

How To Profit From Crypto In A Short Time – https://wealth.yt/ultimatum

Get $25 Crypto Bonus & Earn up to 8.6% APY On BlockFi – https://wealth.yt/blockfi

Get 4 FREE Stocks On WeBull – https://wealth.yt/free-stocks

Secure Your Crypto Assets On Trezor – https://wealth.yt/trezor

Manage All Your Money Accounts From One Place – https://wealth.yt/capital

Get 50% Off Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor – https://wealth.yt/stock-advisor

Best Training On How To Launch A High-Ticket Online Business – https://wealth.yt/start-here

The Video & Music Library We Use: https://wealth.yt/elements

[Affiliate Disclosure – Our channel is viewer-supported: when you buy through those links, we may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you. If you enjoy our content, and you’re interested in one of the resources above, please consider using our affiliate link. This channel is a personal project, and every little contribution will help us to keep it going. Thank you!]

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Bitcoin, Ethereum, And The Death Of Currency | Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal, hedge fund millionaire and CEO & founder of Real Vision, spent his entire career as a successful macro investor, retired at an early age, and is one of the most prolific investor voices online. This interview took place at The Pomp Podcast by Anthony Pompliano: https://anthonypompliano.com/

#Bitcoin #BitcoinPrice #BTC #Shorts

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Credits:

Hedge Fund Millionaire Invests All His Money in Bitcoin | Raoul Pal | Pomp Podcast #444 – Anthony Pompliano

https://youtu.be/TqCbnQ_5dBA

👇 Related videos you might like:

The Winklevoss Twins: Bitcoin Is The “Trade of the Decade” (w/ Raoul Pal) | Real Vision Finance

https://youtu.be/dRR0sOu_dWo

We Are Still Early on Bitcoin | Michael Saylor | Only The SAVVY

https://youtu.be/vveGfIfoDkc

Raoul Pal’s Christmas Market Wrap (w/ Ash Bennington) | Real Vision Daily Briefing

https://youtu.be/MgO6FpKXEjU

What’s next for crypto as Bitcoin boom continues: Top U.S. currency regulator | CNBC Television

https://youtu.be/IAhwQivF-WM

Price Prediction: How Much Will Ethereum Cryptocurrency Be Worth in 2021? | Alex Saunders Interview | Altcoin Daily

https://youtu.be/B6lGcuVIPvA

Ethereum Price Prediction (How It EXPLODES to $80,000) | BitBoy Crypto

https://youtu.be/KOTLB1t2t5o

PUSHING UP HIGHER! New ALL TIME HIGH for Bitcoin as Altcoin Market Leads for Ripple XRP Price Chart | Blockchain Backer

https://youtu.be/tX85SuUUC9s

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

🔑 Get videos like this every week: http://wealth.yt/subscribe

Wealthy Value is an educational platform about business, global economics, and financial education. We help investors, entrepreneurs, and anyone looking to master the future of finance.

Every week, we post videos to help you master the game of money and build long-term wealth. You will find financial, entrepreneurial, and business wisdom from bright minds such as Robert Kiyosaki, Jim Rickards, Nassim Taleb, Warren Buffet, Jim Rogers, Ray Dalio, Peter Schiff, and many more.

🔑 Subscribe here: http://wealth.yt/subscribe

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Copyright Disclaimer: Wealthy Value is a web channel intended to provide business knowledge through video essays and analytical compilations. It is intended primarily for the purpose of encouraging informed discussions, criticism, and review of business topics and towards such purpose, the programs use short extracts of cinematographic films, sounds recording, and photographic works. These clips and extracts are of a minimal nature and the use is not intended to interfere in any manner with their commercial exploitation of the competition for work by the owners of the copyright. The use of works is in compliance with the fair dealing exception provided under Sec. 52 of the Copyright Act, and we asset our use of the works under the exception provided for criticism and review.