Bitcoin Is Better Than Gold in Ways, but Now Is the Time for Mining Stocks | Doug Casey

As part of the Outlook 2021 series, Daniela Cambone speaks with Casey Research founder Doug Casey about the current events unfolding in the U.S., bitcoin’s volatile price action, and expert advice for picking winners in the mining space. On the topic of bitcoin, he says that it is better than gold in certain ways— and has actually done “wonders” for the yellow metal. Casey later takes a deep dive into what it takes to be a successful investor when it comes to picking mining stocks and shares tips like never before.

