Blockchain Film | Decentralized Finance | Bitcoin | Distributed Systems | Crypto | Digital Currency

This award winning Blockchain documentary: “The Blockchain and Us” is about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, cryptology, distributed systems, decentralized fintech, ethereum, business opportunities, etc.

The Blockchain and Us (2017)

Director: Manuel Stagars

Writer: Manuel Stagars

Stars: Manuel Stagars, David Birch, Perianne Boring

Genres: Documentary | Short

Country: Switzerland

Language: English | German

Release Date: 4 April 2017 (Switzerland)

Storyline: When the Wright brothers invented the airplane in 1903, it was hard to imagine there would be over 500,000 people traveling in the air at any point in time today. In 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto invented Bitcoin and the blockchain. For the first time in history, his invention made it possible to send money around the globe without banks, governments or any other intermediaries. Satoshi is a mystery character, and just like the Wright brothers, he solved an unsolvable problem. The concept of the blockchain isn’t very intuitive. But still, many people believe it is a game changer. Despite its mysterious beginnings, the blockchain might be the airplane of our time. Manuel Stagars portrays this exciting technology in interviews with software developers, cryptologists, researchers, entrepreneurs, consultants, VCs, authors, politicians, and futurists from the United States, Canada, Switzerland, the UK, and Australia. How can the blockchain benefit the economies of nations? How will it change society? What does this mean for each of us? The Blockchain and Us does not explain the technology but starts a conversation about its potential wider implications. The film deliberately poses more questions than it answers. For a deep dive, see all full-length interviews from the film stream on the official website of the film.

What is the Blockchain?: A mysterious white paper (Nakamoto, Satoshi, 2008, “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”) introduced the Bitcoin blockchain, a combination of existing technologies that ensures the integrity of data without a trusted party. It consists of a ledger that can’t be changed and a consensus algorithm—a way for groups to agree. Unlike existing databases in banks and other institutions, a network of users updates and supports the blockchain—a system somewhat similar to Wikipedia, which users around the globe maintain and double-check. The cryptocurrency Bitcoin is the first use case of the blockchain, but much more seems to be possible.

The Next Generation of the Internet: The first 40 years of the Internet brought e-mail, social media, mobile applications, online shopping, Big Data, Open Data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things. Information technology is at the heart of everything today—good and bad. Despite advances in privacy, security, and inclusion, one thing is still missing from the Internet: Trust. Enter the blockchain.

