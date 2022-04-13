Canadian Independent Media Vital to Democracy

  1. Home
Ottawa Interim Police Chief squirms when asked if weapons were found in trucks at the Freedom Convoy and confirms it was misinformation spread by the press.

Source

Canadian MP Dane Lloyd breaks down a video where he questions Steve Bell, Ottawa Interim Police Chief, about the claim in February that weapons were found in trucks at the freedom protest.

Head shot Dane Lloyd, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada MP
Dane Lloyd, Ottawa, ONTARIO, Canada on November 18, 2021.
Credit: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services

Feb 3, 2022| Canadian police warn of guns at trucker protest against vaccine mandate paralysing capital

Tucker Carlson, USA FOX News, interviews Canadian Ezra Levant of Rebel News about the push by Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government to suppress independent media in efforts to stop the spread of ‘misinformation’.

YouTube player

April 7, 2022 | Rebel News is suing Justin Trudeau

YouTube player

RELATED | CRTC chairman slams TV executives as yacht-owning ‘complainers’CBC (2016)

“In 2014, TV stations spent more than $470 million on local programming and news … the industry is rich in resources…I listened as Canadians spoke with intelligence and passion [about local TV news], while corporate executives who own luxury yachts and private helicopters came looking for subsidies,” Blais said. READ MORE

Cover Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

