CBS Reporter Quits Dream Job and Blows the Whistle

Rebel News interviews Allison Royal who walked away from a dream job that became an occupational nightmare thanks to politics and coercion associated with it.

April 1, 2022 – REBEL NEWS – Allison Royal used to consider herself to be one lucky journalist. After all, she had secured a dream job as an on-air reporter for CBS News in a dream market, namely, beautiful San Diego, Calif.

Allison Royal

But a not-so-funny thing happened to Allison en route to pursuing her broadcast journalism career: namely, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she soon discovered that being a mainstream media journalist was less about seeking out the truth… and more about pursuing certain agendas. (Can you say say, “Brought to you by Pfizer”?)

Indeed, it soon became abundantly clear from management that Allison would no longer be allowed to question anything that was not part of the pre-approved pandemic narrative. In fact, her TV news station seemed to morph into a glorified PR agency, the prime directive being to promote the State of California’s “Let’s Get Vaccinated” campaign.

