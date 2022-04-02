  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CBS Reporter Quits Dream Job and Blows the Whistle
  Previous Video Hon. Brian Peckford Interviews in USA and Canada.
  prev
News
0

CBS Reporter Quits Dream Job and Blows the Whistle

0
CBS reporter
now viewing

CBS Reporter Quits Dream Job and Blows the Whistle

Brian Peckford
now playing

Hon. Brian Peckford Interviews in USA and Canada.

PREMIUM
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 1.

March 21, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 31.

news office
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 30.

March 29
now playing

Crowd Protests Trudeau in Vancouver March 29.

Chad&Travis March 15, 2022_cover
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 29.

March 28, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 28.

March 25, 2022
now playing

Chad and Travis - Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.

March 25, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Travis. March 25.

media coverage
now playing

The New News in a Changing Media Landscape

Rebel News interviews Allison Royal who walked away from a dream job that became an occupational nightmare thanks to politics and coercion associated with it.

April 1, 2022 – REBEL NEWSAllison Royal used to consider herself to be one lucky journalist. After all, she had secured a dream job as an on-air reporter for CBS News in a dream market, namely, beautiful San Diego, Calif.

Allison Royal, reporter
Allison Royal

But a not-so-funny thing happened to Allison en route to pursuing her broadcast journalism career: namely, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she soon discovered that being a mainstream media journalist was less about seeking out the truth… and more about pursuing certain agendas. (Can you say say, “Brought to you by Pfizer”?)

Indeed, it soon became abundantly clear from management that Allison would no longer be allowed to question anything that was not part of the pre-approved pandemic narrative. In fact, her TV news station seemed to morph into a glorified PR agency, the prime directive being to promote the State of California’s “Let’s Get Vaccinated” campaign.

GO TO ARTICLE

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. notTV Live. Truckers vs Trudeau. Feb. 15. Day 24-#1
  2. notTV Live. Truckers vs Trudeau. Feb. 16. Day 25-#1
  3. notTV Live. Truckers vs Trudeau. Feb. 17. Day 26-#3
  4. Ottawa Police Press Release – Charge Laid
  5. notTV Live. Truckers vs Trudeau. Feb. 19. Day 28-#2
  6. notTV Live. Truckers vs Trudeau. Feb. 21. Day 30-#1
tags:
Related Posts
day 24 #1_

notTV Live. Truckers vs Trudeau. Feb. 15. Day 24-#1

Cathy Hubbell 0
Day 25 Kyle

notTV Live. Truckers vs Trudeau. Feb. 16. Day 25-#1

Cathy Hubbell 0
Day 26, #3_

notTV Live. Truckers vs Trudeau. Feb. 17. Day 26-#3

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video