Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.

March 25, 2022
Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.

The New News in a Changing Media Landscape

News & Talk with Travis. March 25.

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.

Bank of Canada: Digital Currency Collaboration

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Kyle Live from BC.

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Victoria, BC

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Calgary, Alberta

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Vancouver, BC.

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Interview with Chris Sky

Travis and Chad from Salmon Arm, BC check in for a short informal live with Special Guest Jephrey Olexiuk.

Travis Cross, Chad Metz

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

Returning Monday, March 28 with some very interesting topics!

Chad Metz

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LAURA%20LYNN
Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on FB: https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoptruckstopcafe/

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

