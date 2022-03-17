Chris Sky Speaks Outside Victoria, BC Legislature

  1. Home
Brian Edgar, Storm Ryder News, reporting for notTV live from the Victoria, British Columbia legislature and speech by Chris Sky.

Sky warns the small crowd that it is not over. The authorities have just changed direction.

Earlier they used coercion and when that didn’t work they had no choice but to change directions.

Chris Sky

Don’t be fooled.

Chris Sky

Jewel Black Speaks

