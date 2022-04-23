  1. Home
  2. Legal
  3. Court Ordered Pfizer Releases 2nd Set of Documents
Legal
0

Court Ordered Pfizer Releases 2nd Set of Documents

0
Pfizer
now viewing

Court Ordered Pfizer Releases 2nd Set of Documents

WEF
now playing

Digital Identity Social Credit System in Canada

Reiner Fuellmich Apr 5
now playing

Fuellmich. Highlights from the Grand Jury Trial.

Deena Hinshaw
now playing

Hinshaw Defends Public Health Measures in Court

Session 97 Corona Investigation
now playing

UPDATE Corona Investigative Committee Open Secrets

Reiner Fuellmich_1
now playing

Grand Jury Nuremberg 2.0 Trial With Reiner Fuellmich

holocaust cover
now playing

Holocaust Survivor Speaks out at NYC Vaccine Protest

Grand Jury Day 6
now playing

Update: Nuremberg 2.0 Grand Jury Trial - Day 6

Governor General
now playing

What is the Role of Canada's Governor General?

Grand Jury Day 5_
now playing

Update: Nuremberg 2.0 Grand Jury Trial – Day 5

Grand Jury Day 4
now playing

Update: Nuremberg 2.0 Grand Jury Trial – Day 4

Pfizer released more documents April 1 under court order. They requested 75 years but the Judge ordered them to release documents on the first of each month.

Just to let you know that Pfizer released another batch of documents on April 1, 2022… Here they are!

READ MORE

RELATED
Pfizer Reluctantly Releases Data Under Court Order
Pfizer Says Jab Not Meeting Safety Profile, Illegal EUA, LNP “Not For Human Use” & Omicron Origins

Cover Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter |
Telegram: notTV Public Forum | nottv

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. Pfizer Reluctantly Releases Data Under Court Order
tags:
Related Posts
Pfizer_Adobe Stock

Pfizer Reluctantly Releases Data Under Court Order

Cathy Hubbell 3

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video