  Crowd Protests Trudeau in Vancouver March 29.
Crowd Protests Trudeau in Vancouver March 29.

March 29
Crowd Protests Trudeau in Vancouver March 29.

Jeremy MacKenzie reporting live outside the Fairmont in Vancouver, British Columbia showing a vocal protest during Justin Trudeau’s visit.

VIDEO TO COME

Crowd outside Fairmont in Vancouver, BC
Vancouver, BC at the Fairmont
Crowd outside Fairmont in Vancouver, BC
Jeremy selfie with protest crowd outside Fairmont in Vancouver, BC
Jeremy MacKenzie, Vancouver, BC

RELATED: Trudeau Lambasted on World Stage as he Consolidates his Power at Home

