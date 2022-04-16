CryptoTribe LIVE – EPIC EDUCATION – Sean Maloney from Digital Business Masters teaches CASHFLOW

This week we take a look at the importance of CASHFLOW in your blockchain based business.

What are the differences in Short, Medium and Longterm projects when it comes to INCOME each month, quarter and year. Why is knowing which platforms provide which important?

How do we use short term cashflows to build longer term equity?

