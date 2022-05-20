David Martin on the First Indictment of Pandemic.

David Martin drops explosive information about UBC and Government criminal involvement in mRNA development for the COVID19 vaccine delivery.

David Martin says they, “have three law enforcement agencies working with them right now on the development of the very first criminal indictment against one of the sociopaths that architected this global campaign of terror. You will be hearing more about that between now and the 22nd of May”.

“The crime is coming.”

Martin says they have their first win. He was involved in building the case that ultimately led to the Florida decision that removed masks from airplanes.

Dr. David Martin knows who he is. And he’s here to show others how to remember what it means to put humanity into the human experience. Over the past 5 decades he’s fully lived and has done so in service to humanity. Unlike many who build an identity around accomplishments, he uses his actions to show others the vast extremes of possibility

