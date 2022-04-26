  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  4. Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. April 26.
  Previous Video Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. April 25.
  Next Video News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 26.
  prev next  
Canadian Content
Shows
Talk
0

Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. April 26.

0
Rabit hole water
now viewing

Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. April 26.

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 26.

Chad
now playing

Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. April 25.

elon musk
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 25.

gardening2
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 23.

bruce-lipton
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 22.

Jason Kenney
now playing

Hypocrite AB Premiere Hiring Digital ID Manager.

Apr 21
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 21.

Chem trails
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 20.

Apr 19 show cover
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 19.

Apr 18 Travis & Chad
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 18.

Chad shows some clips from a Supercohence Water Frequency Part 1 of 2 and discusses types of water, vibrations and shares some personal stories.

VIDEO TO COME

Logo "Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole"

***For entertainment purposes***

image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

Supercohence water frequency Part 1 of 2

video

Photo by Mark Harpur on Unsplash

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk with Travis. March 25.
  2. Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.
  3. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 1.
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 5.
  5. Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. Singularity & 2030.
  6. Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. April 11.
tags:
Related Posts
March 25, 2022

News & Talk with Travis. March 25.

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 25, 2022

Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.

Cathy Hubbell 0
PREMIUM

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 1.

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video