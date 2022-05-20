Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. May 19.

In this episode of Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole Chad delivers some interesting commentary along with some videos clips with the full length videos posted below.

Hollow Earth Theory

Beyond The Ice Wall // Admiral Byrd, Hollow Earth, & The Dome

In the winter of 1947, Admiral Richard E. Byrd flew a secret mission, Operation Highjump, across the tundra of Antarctica. He claimed to have entered a mysterious land with forests and even prehistoric animals there. But, even more incredible, he encountered flying discs from a technologically advanced civilization hidden deep within the hollow Earth. Just what did he see when he went Beyond The Ice Wall. SOURCE

Hollow Earth Chronicles: The Nazis, Underworld, Strange Creatures

