Digital Identity Social Credit System in Canada

Talk of Digital ID and a social credit system coming to Canada has circulated for a few years and now it is discussed in the Liberal budget and elsewhere.

Liberals’ 2022 Budget Contains Allotment For Chinese Style Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

It’s squirreled away in a corner of the 2022 Budget for the Canadian government, chapter 9 section 2 features this selection:

This announcement isn’t positive for Canadian citizens or the Canadian economy.

The CBDC acronym stands for Central Bank Digital Currency, and it operates exactly how the name sounds: it’s a digital currency completely controlled by the Bank of Canada, and on most levels, the concept is a copy of the Chinese Digital Yuan, which was rolled out last year. READ MORE

How digital identity can improve lives in a post-COVID-19 world – Jan. 2021-The World Economic Forum

The World Travel and Tourism Council predicted in November 2020 that 174 million people could lose their travel-related jobs that year alone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To re-boot the global economy and re-connect society physically and virtually in a new reality, people will need to engage physically and digitally with public authorities and businesses.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about digital identity?

In an era of unprecedented data and ubiquitous intelligence, it is essential that organizations reimagine how they manage personal data and digital identities. By empowering individuals and offering them ways to control their own data, user-centric digital identities enable trusted physical and digital interactions – from government services or e-payments to health credentials, safe mobility or employment. READ MORE.

Joe Rogan guest plays SCARY video exposing coming “digital ID” dystopia

Telegraph, June 21, 2021 | Bank of England tells ministers to intervene on digital currency ‘programming’

The Bank of England has called on ministers to decide whether a central bank digital currency should be “programmable”, ultimately giving the issuer control over how it is spent by the recipient. READ MORE

