  Previous Video News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 11.
Documentary Follow-up. Watch the Water. Dr. Aryiana Love

Stew_Peters_Followup_April12_2022
Documentary Follow-up. Watch the Water. Dr. Aryiana Love

Patents: PROOF of Worldwide Envenomation Support Ardis COVID Claims in “Watch the Water” Expose

Closeup Head King Cobra a snake with deadly venom
Close up head king cobra is dangerous snake at garden thailand

Dr. Aryiana Love brings the patents and receipts PROVING Dr. Ardis’ claims in the “Watch The Water” Documentary. The plot to envenomate the World was a long-term plan, and Dr. Love joins the Stew Peters Show to reveal her findings to the world and confirm the horrors of Covid-19 that are now being brought to light.

RECEIPTS:
WO2021155323A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WO2021178971A1
US Military

US20210346492A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals

WO2021229448A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals

WO2021188969A2
Biontech Us Inc.

https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2021155323A1

