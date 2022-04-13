Documentary Follow-up. Watch the Water. Dr. Aryiana Love

Patents: PROOF of Worldwide Envenomation Support Ardis COVID Claims in “Watch the Water” Expose
Dr. Aryiana Love brings the patents and receipts PROVING Dr. Ardis’ claims in the “Watch The Water” Documentary. The plot to envenomate the World was a long-term plan, and Dr. Love joins the Stew Peters Show to reveal her findings to the world and confirm the horrors of Covid-19 that are now being brought to light.
RECEIPTS:
WO2021155323A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
WO2021178971A1
US Military
US20210346492A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
WO2021229448A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
WO2021188969A2
Biontech Us Inc.
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2021155323A1
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko’s Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew’s content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew’s store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/