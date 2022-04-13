Documentary Follow-up. Watch the Water. Dr. Aryiana Love

Patents: PROOF of Worldwide Envenomation Support Ardis COVID Claims in “Watch the Water” Expose

Close up head king cobra is dangerous snake at garden thailand

Dr. Aryiana Love brings the patents and receipts PROVING Dr. Ardis’ claims in the “Watch The Water” Documentary. The plot to envenomate the World was a long-term plan, and Dr. Love joins the Stew Peters Show to reveal her findings to the world and confirm the horrors of Covid-19 that are now being brought to light.

RECEIPTS:

WO2021155323A1

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WO2021178971A1

US Military

US20210346492A1

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

WO2021229448A1

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

WO2021188969A2

Biontech Us Inc.

https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2021155323A1

Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.

Get Dr. Zelenko’s Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew’s content at https://StewPeters.TV

Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows

Check out Stew’s store: http://StewPeters.shop

Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/