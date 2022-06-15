  1. Home
  2. Talk
  3. Down the Rabbit Hole. June 14. Oil Shortage.
  Previous Video Today's Guest with Chad. Double Feature. June 13.
  Next Video TRAILER. "Uninformed Consent". Deadline to sponsor.
  prev next  
Talk
0

Down the Rabbit Hole. June 14. Oil Shortage.

0
Funny Girl Costumed as Alice in Wonderland with The White Rabbit
now viewing

Down the Rabbit Hole. June 14. Oil Shortage.

Stimmzettel in Wahlurne
now playing

Here We Stand. June 12. Derbyshire for Freedom.

Susan June 15_cropped
now playing

Standfield. June 15. Mandates suspended. Not Ended.

Female doctor with mask and shield holding vaccine in hands on black background
now playing

Informed Consent. Interview with Ruth and Marie.

James Topp
now playing

Liberty Talk. James Topp from the Road.

Female doctor with mask and shield holding vaccine in hands on black background
now playing

Informed Consent. Interview with Andrea and Marie.

Andrea cropped
now playing

Informed Consent. Interview with Andrea.

Valerie_Wilson
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Guest Chef Val. June 10.

Photographer taking pictures with digital camera
now playing

TRAILER. "Uninformed Consent". Deadline to sponsor.

In Ultra Modern Electronic Manufacturing Factory Design Engineer
now playing

Today's Guest with Chad. Double Feature. June 13.

civ-dis
now playing

Susan Standfield. June 13. First Print of Betrayed.

In this episode Chad dives down the rabbit hole and covers several topics including diesel oil shortage, Tartaria, and a whistleblower on The Stew Peters Show.

Logo - Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

Diesel Motor Oil Shortage from Shortages

https://t.me/TartariaHistoryChannel/4469
https://t.me/TartariaHistoryChannel/4465

picture of a tribal member with six fingers.

Situation Update

https://t.me/TartariaHistoryChannel/1565

image of an article about legends of the Menehune

https://t.me/TartariaHistoryChannel/1611

China slams new WHO report suggesting further investigation into Covid ‘lab leak’ theory

Truth Hidden in Plain Sight

SOURCE

WATCH | Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole May 9

The Next Level Flat Earth

Why some people still believe the Earth is Flat

Who Started the Flat Earth Conspiracy?

The Earth is Definitely not Flat

“If you want to learn about the secrets of the universe, think in terms of frequency, energy and vibration” Nikola Tesla

image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. Down the Rabbit Hole. June 7. Flat Earth + more!
  2. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.
  3. WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Victoria, BC
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 28.
  5. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 6.
  6. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.
tags:
Related Posts
Nikola Tesla portrait on Serbia 100 dinars banknote close up mac

Down the Rabbit Hole. June 7. Flat Earth + more!

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 22 smiling

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 19

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Victoria, BC

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share this video