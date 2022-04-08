  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  4. Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. Singularity & 2030.
  Previous Video News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.
  prev
Canadian Content
Shows
Talk
0

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. Singularity & 2030.

0
Chad April 8
now viewing

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. Singularity & 2030.

Travis April 7
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.

March 25, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 6.

Apr 6
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 5.

Deena Hinshaw
now playing

Hinshaw Defends Public Health Measures in Court

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 4.

March 28, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 2.

Brian Peckford
now playing

Hon. Brian Peckford Interviews in USA and Canada.

PREMIUM
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 1.

Travis_on podcast
now playing

Freedom Convoy. Inner Glimpse with notTV Founder.

March 21, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 31.

Chad, in this special episode, dives deep down the rabbit hole to look at the significance of AI, Singularity, the year 2030, and why we should have hope.

***For entertainment purposes***

image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

Singularity and 2030

Source

The 10 Most Significant World Events in 2016

The 15 Biggest Stories of 2012

Is fiction mimicking reality or is reality mimicking fiction?

Fahrenheit 451 – 2018 Movie – Trailer

YouTube player

What are people saying about “The Rabbit Hole”?

  • Thank you Chad, for this information. Much appreciated.
  • Awakening can be a startling process which can become very addictive.
  • I’ve been feeling like the awakening has been getting stronger.
  • The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was to convince mankind that he doesn’t exist.
  • Wow how interesting.
  • I had to get 2 jabs to be able to see my 97 yr old Dad and I also didn’t know then what I know now. I thank God for our Freedom fighters that opened my eyes. No more for me!
  • It doesn’t matter if your vaccinated or not we now realize we have to stick together now.
  • I work in retirement living, was forced to get jab to keep job. I feel the same!
  • Thanks for all the info from you all! We need people to wake up and unite!
  • The negative time line is shifting. The light is exposing the darkness. We just need to keep it going.
  • I love your shows.so informative.lots of good (sic) for thought
  • Great Show !!! ♥️♥️♥️🙏🏻🙏🏻
  • Love the rabbit hole shows! Thanks!
  • Love the rabbit hole!💕
  • We’re grateful to have u love listening to u and Travis.
  • not.tv is much needed

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk with Travis. March 25.
  2. Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.
  3. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 29.
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 1.
  5. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 2.
  6. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.
tags:
Related Posts
March 25, 2022

News & Talk with Travis. March 25.

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 25, 2022

Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.

Cathy Hubbell 0
Chad&Travis March 15, 2022_cover

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 29.

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video