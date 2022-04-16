  1. Home
  2. Economics
  3. Ethereum, Bitcoin, take huge price hits; should you be worried? Frank Holmes dissects market
Economics
0

Ethereum, Bitcoin, take huge price hits; should you be worried? Frank Holmes dissects market

0
bNaGwBV_uHw.jpg
now viewing

Ethereum, Bitcoin, take huge price hits; should you be worried? Frank Holmes dissects market

Deleted video

Deleted video

yTYRjftr3Zg.jpg
now playing

Our 10-Acre Survival Homestead (2020 PROOF)

rBbwuLht2pc.jpg
now playing

"The Ideal Situation You Want To Get In" - BE PREPARED!! | Michael Saylor

Deleted video

IgGT8KORG90.jpg
now playing

CryptoTribe LIVE - EPIC EDUCATION - Sean Maloney from Digital Business Masters teaches CASHFLOW

gX1nM_p0m0I.jpg
now playing

WHAT IS A VPN? Non-technical explanation of how a VPN works

YnYEKHC4Lcw.jpg
now playing

Crypto Tribe LIVE Weekly Call 07/10/2021 - SHILLIT WEEK

2mkkAhSK5zU.jpg
now playing

The Money Multiplier Method | Brent Kesler

NBF7tVUzzq8.jpg
now playing

Crypto Tribe Weekly LIVE Call 10/30/2021

THRIVEVOLUTION MEDIASat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

Volatility is built into the “DNA” of cryptocurrencies; investors and traders should not worry about the price drops earlier this week, said Frank Holmes, executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Speaking on Ethereum and DeFi, Holmes said “I think that this is a phenomenal industry, and there’s going to be many new derivatives come from it, and it has nothing but blue sky, but extremely volatile.”

0:00 – Volatility of Bitcoin and Ethereum
11:15 – Crypto mining
__________________________________________________________________
Kitco News is the world’s #1 source of metals market information. Our videos feature interviews with prominent industry figures to bring you market-affecting insights, with the goal of helping people make informed investment decisions.

Subscribe to our channel to stay up to date on the latest insights moving the metals markets.

For more breaking news, visit http://www.kitco.com/

Follow us on social media:
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/KitcoNews/?ref=br_rs
Twitter – https://twitter.com/kitconewsnow
StockTwits – https://stocktwits.com/kitconews

Live gold price and charts: http://www.kitco.com/gold-price-today-usa/
Live silver price and charts: http://www.kitco.com/silver-price-today-usa/

Don’t forget to sign up for Kitco News’ Weekly Roundup – comes out every Friday to recap the hottest stories & videos of the week: https://connect.kitco.com/subscription/newsletter.html

Join the conversation @ The Kitco Forums and be part of the premier online community for precious metals investors: https://gold-forum.kitco.com/

Disclaimer: Videos are not trading advice and the views expressed may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc.

No related posts.

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video