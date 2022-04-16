  1. Home
Ethereum is the NEXT Bitcoin | Is ETH Getting Ready to Explode after BTC?

THRIVEVOLUTION MEDIASat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

Is the Bitcoin correction over or is it just starting? We will likely see higher highs very soon but we need a correction for a healthy move to the upside. Ethereum could be the next Bitcoin, the true silver to Bitcoin’s gold.

Disclaimer:
The content covered on this channel is NOT to be considered as investment advice.
I’m NOT a financial adviser. These are only my own speculative opinions, ideas and theories/hypotheses on the market.
The technical analysis on this channel is completely speculative and does NOT guarantee any specific result or profit.
The technical analysis on this channel has NO proven rate of accuracy and past performance is NOT indicative of future results.
Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what to do with your capital, trades or investments. I’ll also never recommend for you to buy, sell, long or short any asset, commodity, security, derivative or cryptocurrency related instrument as it’s extremely HIGH RISK! You should always consult with a professional/licensed financial adviser before trading or investing in any cryptocurrency related product.

