Financial Sovereignty: free yourself from bosses, banks and government

This round table from FREEDOM FAMILIES THRIVEHUB is all about alternatives to having a boss and finding financial sovereignty.

It was originally aimed for those who want to home educate their children, but we realise this has a wider appeal to all of those who want other options as things get more dystopian in relation to the quackzine.

So all are absolutely welcome to join us.

We will have a panel of entrepreneurs who can help you with advice on how to make money doing what you love, what you’re good at, opportunities in crypto & blockchain, working online and we will be looking at other business models available to you working at home.

I promise this is NOT a pitch fest to join any businesses. It is just to inspire you and encourage you to look at all the options available, and to guide you on the steps to take.