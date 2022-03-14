  1. Home
Freedom Convoy 2022 – Ottawa – Part 2

Episode 2
Freedom Convoy 2022 – Ottawa – Part 2

Kyle Cardinal – The Truth Matters. Episode 2.

The live broadcast is at 3:00 pm Pacific on March 14.
You can watch it at www.not.tv/live or on Facebook https://fb.me/e/2gndbRWYT.

Come join us while we sit and talk with 16 of the amazing Truckers that lifted the spirits of a nation and more over, the world.

MSM and many of our politicians have been trying to write the story of Ottawa with lies and deceit.

These Truckers are here to set the record straight!

HOST
Kyle Cardinal | Truth Matters

Kyle Cardinal

Website: gotruckers.ca
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kylecardinal
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kylecardinaltruthmatters/

David Live From The Shed

David

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/livefromtheshed
TikTok: @livefromtheshed
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livefromtheshed
YouTube: livefromtheshed

Csaba Vizi

Csaba Vizi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Csaba Vizi
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caesarofficial

Lenny Frey

Lenny Frey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lenny Frey

Stephanie Pituley

Stephanie Pituley

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Steph Pituley
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephpituley

O’Jay Laidley-Saza Docta

O’Jay Laidley-Saza Docta

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saza.enlightened18

Ken Wales

Ken Wales

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/k_ddub

Jay Vanderweir

Jay Vanderweir

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jason Melissa Vanderweir

Ben Froese

Ben Froese

Telegram: Benzvic

Marcus Aurelius and Maya

Marcus Aurelius and Maya

Telegram: M&M

Harold Jonker

Harold Jonker

Manny/Maninder Singh

Manny/Maninder Singh

Jake and Lynnette Klassen

Jake and Lynnette Klassen

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lynnette Fehr Klassen

David Zacharias

David Zacharias

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zackpackdave

Spencer Pretty Boy Bautz

Spencer Pretty Boy Bautz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Spencer.bautz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hard Work&Haul Ltd
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatabautzit
Snapchat: sbautz
TikTok: @prettyboyconvoy

Luis Chen Caal

Luis Chen Caal

Alex”Snowman” Osorio

Alex”Snowman” Osorio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alexjones6036/

Travis Michael Cross | notTV

Travis Michael Cross

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/travismichaelcross
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/travismichaelcross/

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!


