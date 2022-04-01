Freedom Convoy. Inner Glimpse with notTV Founder.

Travis Cross, founder notTV, chats with Jayne Marquis, Naturopathic Doctor, Homeopath, and host of INpowered Mind-INpowered Health – heart-aligned living.

In this episode Jayne has a conversation with Travis, founder of not.TV who, along with his friend, trucker and fellow on the ground journalist, Chad, covered the Canadian Freedom Convoy.

He tells us about the journey across the country to cover what really happened during the peaceful protest. He also gives the inside scoop on how main stream media twisted the facts and why.

Finally, Travis shares how he felt the convoy impacted not only fellow Canadians, but initiated similar movements and perspective throughout the world. Join us, and spiral up!

