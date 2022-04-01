Freedom Convoy. Inner Glimpse with notTV Founder.

  1. Home
March 21, 2022
Travis Cross, founder notTV, chats with Jayne Marquis, Naturopathic Doctor, Homeopath, and host of INpowered Mind-INpowered Health – heart-aligned living.

In this episode Jayne has a conversation with Travis, founder of not.TV who, along with his friend, trucker and fellow on the ground journalist, Chad, covered the Canadian Freedom Convoy.

He tells us about the journey across the country to cover what really happened during the peaceful protest. He also gives the inside scoop on how main stream media twisted the facts and why.

Finally, Travis shares how he felt the convoy impacted not only fellow Canadians, but initiated similar movements and  perspective throughout the world. Join us, and spiral up!

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST (audio is a bit scratchy in places but it is audible)

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

