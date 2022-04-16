  1. Home
  Freedom Families LIVE with Sarah Beale of Awakended Alternative Education
Freedom Families LIVE with Sarah Beale of Awakended Alternative Education

THRIVEVOLUTION MEDIASat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

In a time when many parents are feeling that they have no choice but to remove their children from school, we talk to Sarah Beale of Awakened Alternative Education about a life of home education.
Sarah currently home eds her 4 children aged 7-13 years. We chat with Sarah about some of the commonly asked questions that people who are home educating or are very new to it may have, such as:

How do I remove my child from school?
What if I can’t cope?
What does a day in the life of a home educator look like?
And much more besides.

Come and join us for a lively and illuminating discussion!

