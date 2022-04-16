Freedom Families LIVE with Sarah Beale of Awakended Alternative Education

In a time when many parents are feeling that they have no choice but to remove their children from school, we talk to Sarah Beale of Awakened Alternative Education about a life of home education.

Sarah currently home eds her 4 children aged 7-13 years. We chat with Sarah about some of the commonly asked questions that people who are home educating or are very new to it may have, such as:

How do I remove my child from school?

What if I can’t cope?

What does a day in the life of a home educator look like?

And much more besides.

Come and join us for a lively and illuminating discussion!

