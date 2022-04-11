  1. Home
Freedom Rally Outside Vancouver TED Talks April 10.

Jeremy MacKenzie, notTV correspondent, live from Vancouver with speeches and some rap music where Bill Gates is attending the TED talks with several others.

Bill Gates believes that “disinformation”, including conspiracy theories about him, are convincing too many people not to take COVID-19 vaccines.

RELATED | Bill Gates TED Talk prompts COVID-19 vaccine opponents to hold protest outside Vancouver Convention Centre

