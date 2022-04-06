Fuellmich. Highlights from the Grand Jury Trial.

Reiner Fuellmich: “This genocide is not by accident.” He reads the opening statement from the Grand Jury Trial followed by an interview.

Fuellmich says, “You will see four sets of facts:



1. There is no COVID pandemic but only a PCR test plandemic fuelled by an elaborate psychological operation designed to create a constant state of panic among the world’s population. This agenda has been long planned, it is ultimately unsuccessful. The precursor was the SWINE flu about 12 years ago. It was cooked up by a group of super rich, psychopathic, and sociopathic people who hate and fear people. At the same time they have no empathy and are driven by the desire to gain full control over all of us, the people of the world.

They are using our governments and the mainstream media, both of which they literally own, to convey their propaganda 24/7.

2. The virus itself can be treated safely and effectively with Vitamins C, D, Zinc, etc. and also with off label use of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

All these methods of treatment were banned by those using the guise of this pandemic to push their ultimate goal which is to get everyone to receive, as we shall show in this proceeding, not only ineffective but highly dangerous, yes lethal experimental injections.

3. The same people who made the SWINE flu, which ultimately turned out to be a mild flu, into a pandemic 12 years ago by first changing the definition of what a pandemic is. The Swine flu was their first real attempt at creating a pandemic.

READ | The Pandemic That Wasn’t (FORBES)

Our governments are not our governments anymore. Rather, they have been taken over by the other side by their main platform, The World Economic Forum, which had started to create their own global leaders through their Young Global Leaders Program as early as 1992.

Two of the first graduates being Angela Merkel and Bill Gates.

Angela Merkel

Bill Gates

4. Ultimately, they will show you, the jury, that the other side’s main purpose is to gain full control over all of us. This involves the finalization of their losing and plundering by deliberately destroying our small and medium sized businesses, retail, hotel and restaurants, so that platforms such as Amazon can take over. And this involves population control which, in their view, involves a massive reduction in population, and manipulating the DNA of the remaining population with the help, for example, of mRNA experimental injections. Continued below.

Experimental coronavirus vaccine highly effective (National Institutes of Health)

‘Single most qualified’ mRNA expert speaks about vaccine risks after he says YouTube banned his video

WATCH | The Georgia Guidestones: Ancient Secrets

The Georgia Guidestones have been called “America’s Most Mysterious Monument.” Learn all there is to know on the Georgia Guidestones with this article.

But it also requires, in their view, a deliberate destruction of democracy, of the rule of law, and of our constitutions through chaos so that ultimately we will agree to losing our national and cultural identities and instead will accept a one world government under the U.N. which is now under the full control of them and the World Economic Forum, digital passports which each and every move is monitored and controlled, and one digital currency which we will only be able to receive from one world bank.

As the problems facing humanity have grown, the work of the United Nations has also grown.

The United Nations itself is one part of the UN System. Cooperation between the UN and the other entities of the UN system is essential in order to achieve the purposes of the Organization laid out in the UN Charter.

Since its Charter was written, the United Nations has been mandated to do new work which was not envisioned at the time of its creation. The Organization has set goals to build a more sustainable world, and it has agreed to collective action to slow down climate change.

RELATED:

RELATED: Session 97 of the Corona Investigative Committee is entitled Open Secrets – March 25, 2022.

Send news tips, stories and comments to:

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter |

Telegram: notTV Public Forum | nottv





New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!