German New Medicine 101: Introduction to the Five Biological Laws

This is the introduction to German New Medicine and the 5 Biological Laws.

In this presentation, you will discover why we can no longer consider disease a mistake of nature and why we can no longer view cancer as something that must be rooted out of our bodies.

This is a paradigm shifter.

This will challenge assumptions that have been made by medicine and medical practitioners for hundreds of years.

Watch with an open mind and use your own perceptive ability to determine if this model makes sense to you.

You matter. Your point of view, your feelings, your beliefs, your thoughts, your personal history, your unique perspective.

It is up to you to understand your world.

Understanding the 5 Biological Laws will help you better understand yourself and the language that your body speaks.

