Government Orders Online Streaming Act Bill C-11

News
Kevin Waugh, politician, rose in the House to speak against gov’t overreach into the online space. The government has introduced Bill C-11, formerly Bill C-10.online space. The Liberal government has introduced Bill C-11, formerly introduced as Bill C-10.

Rogers wants to take over Shaw, a $26 billion deal.


Last year, the Liberals passed Bill C-10 in the House of Commons without allowing a full debate at the Heritage Committee to address many outstanding concerns from experts and parliamentarians over how this legislation affects Canadians’ rights and freedoms on the internet.
While the Liberals claim there is now an exemption for user generated content, this legislation allows the CRTC to regulate any content that generates revenue ‘directly or indirectly.’ That means virtually all content would still be regulated including independent content creators.

SOURCE

Parliament is on a break and meets again on March 21.

