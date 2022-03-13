Grand Jury Nuremberg 2.0 Trial With Reiner Fuellmich

The public is the jury in the Nuremberg 2.0 trial, crimes against humanity, led by Reiner Fuellmich, international trial lawyer involving many countries.

The proceedings have concluded and they should be returning soon after a two week break . The six trial days are linked below. Each video is approximately five hours long. The public will be provided with 20 minute summaries of each day so that it will be accessible to as many people as possible.

The Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion works independent of any government and any non-governmental organization. Logistic support is provided by the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee

Reiner Fuellmich

Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion

Empowering Public Conscience through Natural Law

‘Injustice to One is an Injustice to All’

We, a group of international lawyers and a judge, hereby announce that we will conduct a criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings.

This Grand Jury Investigation serves as a model legal proceeding to present to a jury (consisting of the citizens of the world) all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices” who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic.

Crimes to be investigated include all acts performed or omitted by a person in pursuance of a common design to commit Crimes Against Humanity, and all such criminal acts condemned in the various communities of jurors around the world. READ MORE.

Day 1 – Opening Statements

Day 2 – Historical Background

Day 3 – PCR Test

Day 4 – Injections

Day 5 – Financial Destruction

Day 6 – Eugenics + Closing Arguments and Outlook

RELATED: Fuellmich’s Grand Jury: Israel, The Canary in the Coal Mine

