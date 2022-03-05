Great Reset: The Leaders Colluding To Make Us Powerless

  1. Home
Travis E CrossFri, March 4, 2022 4:57pm

Silicon Valley representatives – such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt – are frequent speakers at Davos, pushing the benefits of big tech. But will a world increasingly dominated by technology really be beneficial to everyone?
#greatreset #thegreatreset #davos

Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism

Listen to my Under The Skin podcast to hear from guests including Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Get a one month free trial at http://luminary.link/russell

My Audible Original, ‘Revelation’, is out NOW!
US:
http://adbl.co/revelation
UK:
http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU:
http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA:
http://adbl.co/revelationca

For meditation and breath work, subscribe to my side-channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussell

Instagram:
http://instagram.com/russellbrand/

Twitter:
http://twitter.com/rustyrockets

Produced by Gareth Roy

