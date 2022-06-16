  1. Home
Here We Stand. June 12. Derbyshire for Freedom.

now viewing

Kevin Annett has an interesting conversation with Kevin Derbyshire who is running in municipal elections in Newbury, Ontario with a vision for a better world.

Here We Stand: The Weekly Voice of the Republic of Kanata with host Kevin Annett. Sundays at 3 pm pacific at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand.

June 12 – Kevin Annett, Here We Stand

Listen to Kevin and the Voice of the Republic live every Sunday at 6 pm eastern at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand. The website of the Republic is www.republicofkanata.ca . 

See the evidence of genocide in Canada at www.murderbydecree.com and at HERE.

Book Cover. Murder by Decree by Kevin Annett.

See the record of the International Common Law Court of Justice, The Case of Genocide in Canada, at these links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvhfXAd08TE (Part One)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPKFk_L7y9g (Part Two)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OI-RQuWPFU (Sentence and Verdict)

Kevin’s award winning documentary film Unrepentant  can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czej73SfYJc .

Kevin Annett – A Candid Interview On The Crime of Genocide in Canada

SOURCE

An insightful personal interview “Who is Kevin Annett?” (2013)

SOURCE

LISTEN | Here We Stand May 29

