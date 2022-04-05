  1. Home
Hinshaw Defends Public Health Measures in Court

Deena Hinshaw, Alberta Chief Public Health Officer and witness for the Alberta government, tells court she wasn’t making public health orders, cabinet was.

Hinshaw was in Court Monday in the court case of Ingram et all vs. the Alberta government. The Alberta government is in court to defend its public health measures in the civil trial arising from a constitutional challenge launched more than a year ago.

“There was no approach that would have been an approach with no harms for anyone and we did our best to move that voluntary approach as far as we could and unfortunately it was not successful and we were left with few options to protect the healthcare system,” said Hinshaw.

picture of Dr. Deena Hinshaw
Deena HInshaw

During testimony, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr. Deena Hinshaw refused to take responsibility for provincial lockdowns and mandates, repeatedly stating she made recommendations to cabinet and it was cabinet that made the orders.

RELATED | Press Release – Trial Against AB Medical Officer

Hinshaw is one of the main witnesses for the Alberta government. She was cross-examined by a Leighton Grey, a lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF). A second lawyers in the case is Jeff Rath of Rath & Company. Rath is representing three people named as applicants in the lawsuit, along with two Alberta churches.

RELATED | Calgary Herald Public health measures were unprecedented — but so was pandemic, Hinshaw tells hearing challenging her orders

Grey will continue his cross-examination of Hinshaw on Tuesday, followed by Rath on Wednesday.

The public is permitted to view the trial scheduled to run until the end of day Wednesday or Thursday.

To request a link from the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta for the proceedings, viewers are required to email communicationsofficer.qb@albertacourts.ca and include this subject line in the email: Request link for Action No. 2001 14300

Source

RELATED | Sept. 29, 2021Justice Centre claims Hinshaw took vacation instead of appearing in court

