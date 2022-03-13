  1. Home
  Holocaust Survivor Speaks out at NYC Vaccine Protest
Holocaust Survivor Speaks out at NYC Vaccine Protest

A Holocaust survivor shares experience of life under communism and a warning at a NYC protest against the vaccine mandate, before it was implemented Aug 16/21.

New York City 2021

The mandate requires proof of at least one dose of vaccination in order to enter indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and other spaces in the city. (Read HERE)

“It did happen and it can happen again.”

RELATED: Crimes Against Humanity: Nuremberg 2.0

RELATED: Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura | 2009 TV Series

Episode Details & Credits

TruTV | Air Date: December 30, 2009

Starring: Jesse Ventura

Jesse Ventura 1996.jpg
Jesse Ventura in 1996
38th Governor of Minnesota

Summary: Jesse Ventura and the team investigate the Bildergberg Group – a group that meets annually in secret heavily-guarded meetings in Europe, America, and Canada. Jesse learns that the Bilderberg Group comprises some of the most powerful people in the world, including heads of states and business leaders who want to control the world through a centralized government. Jesse also uncovers the Bilderberg’s plan to reduce the world’s population by up to 90% through the use of vaccines and food distribution control, in order to make control of the world easier. Collapse Genre(s): Reality, Documentary. SOURCE

From S1:E5 Secret Societies

