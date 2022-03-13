Holocaust Survivor Speaks out at NYC Vaccine Protest

A Holocaust survivor shares experience of life under communism and a warning at a NYC protest against the vaccine mandate, before it was implemented Aug 16/21.

New York City 2021

The mandate requires proof of at least one dose of vaccination in order to enter indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and other spaces in the city. (Read HERE)

“It did happen and it can happen again.”

RELATED: Crimes Against Humanity: Nuremberg 2.0

RELATED: Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura | 2009 TV Series

Episode Details & Credits

TruTV | Air Date: December 30, 2009

Starring: Jesse Ventura

Jesse Ventura in 1996

38th Governor of Minnesota

Summary: Jesse Ventura and the team investigate the Bildergberg Group – a group that meets annually in secret heavily-guarded meetings in Europe, America, and Canada. Jesse learns that the Bilderberg Group comprises some of the most powerful people in the world, including heads of states and business leaders who want to control the world through a centralized government. Jesse also uncovers the Bilderberg’s plan to reduce the world’s population by up to 90% through the use of vaccines and food distribution control, in order to make control of the world easier. Collapse Genre(s): Reality, Documentary. SOURCE

From S1:E5 Secret Societies

Send news tips, stories and comments to:

If you like the content and want to help Travis and Chad continue coverage on the road send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook

https://facebook.com/wearenottv/

https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/

Twitch (Videos)

https://twitch.tv/realnottv

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ

Twitter

https://twitter.com/nottv

Telegram

https://t.me/wearenotTV

New Media Directory

For more #FreedomConvoy2022 #bearhug #unitycanada coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LAURA%20LYNN

Pat King on FB https://www.facebook.com/therealpatking

Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on FB: https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoptruckstopcafe/

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!