Hon. Brian Peckford Interviews in USA and Canada.

USA Lt. Steven Rogers, Canadian supporter, interviews Peckford, the last living First Minister who helped bring in the Charter of Rights & Freedoms in 1982.

Honourable Brian Peckford

Lt. Steven Rogers

During the COVID-19 pandemic, declared by the World Health Organization on March 13, 2020, Brian Peckford speaks often and across platforms to deliver his urgent message about the trampling on Canadian freedoms by Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government.

March 26, 2022 – Brian Peckford speaks to a Victoria, BC audience.

Video by Brian Edgar, Storm Ryder News, reporting for notTV.

on January 26, 2022 Premier Brian Peckford, along with Canada’s great defenders at the Justice Center For Constitutional Freedom, filed a law suit against the Trudeau government for violating Mr Peckford’s constitutional charter right to freedom of movement in Canada.

January 2022 – Jordan Petersen Interviews Brian Peckford

December 16, 2021 – Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson Interviews Brian Peckford

Feb. 10, 2022–CTV NEWS

“THE INFLUENCERS“

BRIAN PECKFORD: Brian Peckford, the former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, is the chairman of the group “Taking Back our Freedoms,” which claims that COVID-19 restrictions and mandates they claim are “unlawful.” The group also says it encourages Canadians to reject “forced” COVID-19 vaccinations for children, a practice which is not currently happening in Canada.

Peckford, who claims that mandates are unconstitutional, is frequently cited by convoy supporters as “the last living” signatory of the Constitution Act, 1982. The royal proclamation that brought the act into effect was signed by others who are alive and well, like Queen Elizabeth II and then justice minister Jean Chretien, who later became prime minister. Peckford is the last surviving premier involved in the negotiations of the constitution. READ MORE

Visit Brian Peckford’s website

Alfred Brian Peckford is a Canadian politician who served as the third premier of Newfoundland from March 26, 1979 to March 22, 1989. A member of the Progressive Conservative Party, Peckford was first elected as the Member of the House of Assembly for Green Bay following the 1972 general election. He served as a cabinet minister in Frank Moores’ government before he was elected as PC leader in 1979 following Moores’ retirement.Wikipedia

