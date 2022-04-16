  1. Home
How A Secret Society Created The Federal Reserve At Jekyll Island

How A Secret Society Created The Federal Reserve At Jekyll Island

Sat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

Patrick Bet-David sits down with G. Edward Griffin to discuss the origins of the Federal Reserve, the plot behind its inception, and the negative consequences it has had and continues to have on the American economy. Order his book here: https://amzn.to/3lk7hsv

Order The creature from Jekyll Island: https://amzn.to/3lk7hsv

About the guest: G. Edward Griffin is an American author of 48 books, filmmaker, and conspiracy theorist. Griffin’s writings promote a number of right-wing views and conspiracy theories regarding various of his political, defense and health care interests.

