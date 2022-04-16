How Are The Decisions We Are Making Now Going to Affect Our Children in 10, 20, 30 Years Time?

A fascinating conversation with Blossom, Luminary Leader of Love Tribe for a discussion about the future.

Many of us are so caught up in the moment, it is hard to think about the future.

There is so much happening in the world at present, that it is hard to see the ramifications of our current actions and how they can resonate in years to come within the family.

In families, whether parents are still together or not, if there is not an agreement on how to move forward, there can be much fighting, anger and friction.

Even in families where there is agreement, there is fighting against the system.

How is this affecting our children?

And how will the actions we take now, affect relationships with our children down the line in 10, 20, 30 years’ time?