  1. Home
  2. Relations
  3. How Are The Decisions We Are Making Now Going to Affect Our Children in 10, 20, 30 Years Time?
Relations
0

How Are The Decisions We Are Making Now Going to Affect Our Children in 10, 20, 30 Years Time?

0
mHeQ2lFIfxY.jpg
now viewing

How Are The Decisions We Are Making Now Going to Affect Our Children in 10, 20, 30 Years Time?

VJL-ikR-2io.jpg
now playing

Raising Emotional Literacy in Children

2USztHBDTmc.jpg
now playing

Financial Sovereignty: free yourself from bosses, banks and government

tyOmJNeB04A.jpg
now playing

Interview with Tom Hickin, The School, Warwickshire

D86Xbu0AfeI.jpg
now playing

Supporting Parents with Highly Sensitive and Empathic Children

0nO48UIzLk8.jpg
now playing

The 528 Hz Frequency

h2XuTxugPOs.jpg
now playing

Children and the Future of Education

73ETHEnIztE.jpg
now playing

Kyle Kemper - the power of DAO ThriveCast powered by the ThrivEvolution

He3IJJhFy-I.jpg
now playing

Social Media Dangers Documentary — Childhood 2.0

30molCgfe4k.jpg
now playing

How The Law Of Attraction REALLY WORKS (Achieve Anything By DOING THIS)| Rhonda Byrne & Lewis Howes

0YqOYdJj8G4.jpg
now playing

IMPORTANCE OF FAMILY: Why Families Are Important & Why They Need To Be Supported - Brian Rose

THRIVEVOLUTION MEDIASat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

A fascinating conversation with Blossom, Luminary Leader of Love Tribe for a discussion about the future.

Many of us are so caught up in the moment, it is hard to think about the future.

There is so much happening in the world at present, that it is hard to see the ramifications of our current actions and how they can resonate in years to come within the family.

In families, whether parents are still together or not, if there is not an agreement on how to move forward, there can be much fighting, anger and friction.

Even in families where there is agreement, there is fighting against the system.

How is this affecting our children?

And how will the actions we take now, affect relationships with our children down the line in 10, 20, 30 years’ time?

No related posts.

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video