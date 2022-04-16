How Gas Works on the Ethereum Network

Explainer video comparison of Ethereum gas prices and mechanics compared to a car trip. Answers questions like: Why gas is SO high and how to help control it. Why you rarely pay the estimated gas price. Why transactions cost more to smart contracts than to other wallets. Why no two transactions cost the same price even to the same smart contract. Why a transaction may take longer to be picked up than you want. Why it is impossible to predict how long a transaction will take to process. And so much more…

