  How To Overcome Suicidal Thoughts? – Sadhguru Answers
How To Overcome Suicidal Thoughts? – Sadhguru Answers

Sat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

Answering a student’s question, Sadhguru explains the basis of suicidal thoughts. Sadhguru also gives perspective on how to establish one’s way of being so that one can completely clear the mental mess.

#Sadhguru
Yogi, mystic and visionary, Sadhguru is a spiritual master with a difference. An arresting blend of profundity and pragmatism, his life and work serves as a reminder that yoga is a contemporary science, vitally relevant to our times.

