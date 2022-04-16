How To Overcome Suicidal Thoughts? – Sadhguru Answers
Answering a student’s question, Sadhguru explains the basis of suicidal thoughts. Sadhguru also gives perspective on how to establish one’s way of being so that one can completely clear the mental mess.
#Sadhguru
Yogi, mystic and visionary, Sadhguru is a spiritual master with a difference. An arresting blend of profundity and pragmatism, his life and work serves as a reminder that yoga is a contemporary science, vitally relevant to our times.
Sadhguru Exclusive (Register Now)
⚡ http://isha.co/ex-yt
Sadhguru App (Download)
📱http://onelink.to/sadhguru__app
Official Sadhguru Website
🌎 http://isha.sadhguru.org
Donate Towards Crafting A Conscious Planet
🙏 https://isha.sadhguru.org/sanghamitra
Offerings from Sadhguru in Challenging Times
🌼 https://isha.sadhguru.org/sadhana-support
Guided Yoga & Meditations by Sadhguru (Free Online)
🌼 http://isha.sadhguru.org/5-min-practices
🌼 http://isha.sadhguru.org/IshaKriya
Inner Engineering Online Program
50% off | FREE for COVID Warriors
🌼 http://isha.co/IEO-YT (Register Now)
Official Social Profiles of Sadhguru (Subscribe)
🌐 https://youtube.com/sadhguru?sub_confirmation=1
🌐 https://facebook.com/sadhguru
🌐 https://instagram.com/sadhguru
🌐 https://twitter.com/SadhguruJV
🌐 https://t.me/Sadhguru