Human Freedom Chain in Victoria, British Columbia

Brian Edgar of Storm Ryder News, notTV’s first correspondent, covers the hand holding freedom chain at Mile Zero on Douglas St. @ Dallas Rd. Victoria BC.

Introducing Brian Edgar, Storm Ryder News.https://www.bitchute.com/video/ngAmobdYuXaz

/

Brian is a citizen journalist, a musician, a husband, and a father but not necessarily in that order!

For thirty years he has been in carpentry but feels a need to record events around him and show the world the truth.

We are happy to welcome Brian to notTV!

“There is a need for we the people to step forward and become the media because obviously we are not getting the truth from our supposedly trusted sources.”

Brian Edgar

Canadians will form coast-to-coast ‘Freedom Chain’ to leave ‘division behind’

March 4, 2022 – (LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of Canadians from coast to coast are expected to join hand in hand this coming Saturday in a Freedom Chain calling for “Canadian Unity” and to “leave the division behind.”

Go to ARTICLE

The videos in these posts that have the notTV water mark in the lower right corner are archived and protected on Bitchute.com/digitaltruthcalgary (the videos are tagged notTV).

If you have a news tip or news story, send us an email at news@not.tvIf you like the content help Travis and Chad continue coverage of events from Ottawa by sending a donation either through the Donate button on the page or e-transfer to travis@not.tv.ALL donations are graciously accepted.

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

