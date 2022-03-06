Human Freedom Chain in Victoria, British Columbia

Brian Edgar of Storm Ryder News, notTV’s first correspondent, covers the hand holding freedom chain at Mile Zero on Douglas St. @ Dallas Rd. Victoria BC.

Introducing Brian Edgar, Storm Ryder News.https://www.bitchute.com/video/ngAmobdYuXaz

/

Brian is a citizen journalist, a musician, a husband, and a father but not necessarily in that order!

For thirty years he has been in carpentry but feels a need to record events around him and show the world the truth.

We are happy to welcome Brian to notTV!

“There is a need for we the people to step forward and become the media because obviously we are not getting the truth from our supposedly trusted sources.” Brian Edgar

Canadians will form coast-to-coast ‘Freedom Chain’ to leave ‘division behind’

March 4, 2022 – (LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of Canadians from coast to coast are expected to join hand in hand this coming Saturday in a Freedom Chain calling for “Canadian Unity” and to “leave the division behind.”

