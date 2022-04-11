Human Trafficking Victim Talks about MK Ultra.

  1. Home
CIA INSIDER: “This is More Serious Than Anyone Realizes!” Cathy O’Brien shares her experience and shows the world how deep the evil can go.

Trance “– Cathy O’Brien’s story (Documentary)
WATCH | Trailer

May 2018 – Fighting MK-Ultra & Project Monarch: Cathy O’Brien – An American Hero

October 2009 – Cathy O’Brien (Mind Control Victim) part 1/7

YouTube player

“Cathy O’Brien was born in Michigan in 1957 and although most of this information will be hard to believe, it is all true. The MK Ultra Project Monarch mind control operation is real and on August 3rd, 1977 the 95th U.S. Congress opened hearings into the reported abuses concerning the CIA’s Top Secret mind control research project and most of the congressional records are included in her book.”

