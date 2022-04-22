Hypocrite AB Premiere Hiring Digital ID Manager.

Jason Kenney, AB Premiere, against Klaus Schwab and the Great Reset in Dec. 2020 and now he creates a new position for a Digital ID Manager. Why? What changed?

In the video above, on April 19 at a news conference in Calgary, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces additional investments to grow the province’s labour market. He starts with the following new job position. SOURCE.

JOB POSTING April 14, 2022:

Title: Executive Director, Platforms

In part:

“Your priority is to build and manage platform services like digital identity, digital payment, notification and engagement, user-experience data collection, and content and document management. You’ll succeed by establishing and scaling teams that are iterative, user-centred, data-driven and focused on digital delivery with Cloud-era ways of working.”

This position pays $125,318 to $164,691 per year or upwards of $10,000 a month, plus lucrative benefits.

“Service Alberta’s Digital Delivery & Innovation Division is a new organization within the government of Alberta. The Division is responsible for developing and continuously improving all new citizen-facing digital services, in partnership with Ministries across government. Our mission is to change the way government interacts with citizens. ” READ MORE

The Great Reset from the World Economic Forum

“There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset initiative.” READ MORE.

In December 2020 Jason Kenny was opposed to the Great Reset:

“I’m not going to be taking any policy direction from Klaus Schwab and his ilk…. And I think it’s perfectly legitimate for democratically elected leaders [like] me to say ‘heck no, we’re not going to exploit or take advantage of a crisis to advance a political agenda.”

April 9, 2022 – “I’ve made mistakes”: Premier Kenney urges unity as leadership vote begins.

