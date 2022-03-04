Interview with Raging Dissident Jeremy Mackenzie

  1. Home
Travis Cross, notTV, chats with Jeremy Mackenzie, “retired army guy” with a penchant for comedy, about content creation, his experience in Ottawa and the current political situation.

Now he has a podcast, Raging Dissident, and the government doesn’t like it.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is masks-laptop-1024x888.png

Comedy is a good tool to help with dark or uncomfortable content.

“You can cry or you can laugh,” he says.

The closest he has been to being on mainstream media is the Alex Jones Show a couple of times.

Mainstream media has tried to “lure” him in for interviews but Jeremy says he “wasn’t born yesterday…They are not my friend. They aren’t interested in finding out the truth.”

It would be quicker to name the things I’m not banned from.

Jeremy Mackenzie
Travis Cross, Jeremy Mackenzie

Jeremy on the Alex Jones show January 29, 2022

YouTube player
Source

