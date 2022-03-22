  1. Home
World Wisdom
It’s All Starting To Make Sense

Travis E CrossMon, March 21, 2022 6:58pm

The World Health Organisation is reportedly working on a global vaccine passport system and wants as many countries as possible to join. Will the key to the future of public life also be the linchpin of a global surveillance network?
#Pandemic #VaccinePassports #WHO

References
https://reclaimthenet.org/the-who-is-working-on-a-global-vaccine-passport-system/

https://qz.com/2102889/the-who-is-too-dependent-on-gates-foundation-donations/

https://www.politico.eu/article/bill-gates-who-most-powerful-doctor/

https://theintercept.com/2022/01/01/covid-vaccine-passports-surveillance/

