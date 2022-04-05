  1. Home
“It’s Getting REALLY Serious” – [ PREPARE NOW!!! ] Jordan Peterson (2022)

►Join The FREEDOM Movement 👇👇👇👇👇👇
https://johnny-bigger.creator-spring.com/

►Special Thanks to Jordan Peterson:
https://www.youtube.com/c/JordanPetersonVideos/videos

“Most People Have No Idea What’s Happening” Jordan Peterson (2022)

► Footage licensed through Storyblocks.com
► Music licensed through Audioblocks.com

►Fair Use Disclaimer:

Our purpose, when making motivational videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.

1)This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
2)This video is also used for teaching purposes.
3)It is transformative in nature.
4)I ONLY used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.

