  1. Home
  2. Talk
  3. John Bush from the Exit & Build Land Summit
  Previous Video News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 13.
  prev
Talk
0

John Bush from the Exit & Build Land Summit

0
event-600×338
now viewing

John Bush from the Exit & Build Land Summit

April 13
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 13.

Stew_Peters_Followup_April12_2022
now playing

Documentary Follow-up. Watch the Water. Dr. Aryiana Love

Travis_April 11
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 12.

behind the scenes
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 11.

Chad
now playing

Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. April 11.

Freedom rally
now playing

Freedom Rally Outside Vancouver TED Talks April 10.

Edward Snowden
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 9.

April 8 – singularity
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 8.

Chad April 8
now playing

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. Singularity & 2030.

Travis April 7
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.

Video courtesy of ThrivEvolution.
Source: https://www.facebook.com/ThrivEvolutionThriveCast/videos/445862443980564

Picture from the first Exit and Build Summit

John Bush is hosting his upcoming Summit in May 13 – 15th, 2022 for those who want to know more about how to live more in alignment with Nature and the Great Awakening and opt out of the Great Reset. We look forward to seeing you at the summit https://livefree.academy/…/exit-and-build-land…/…There is a list of amazing speakers.

THRIVEVOLUTION MEDIA is excited to be starting our Podcast Series based on the 13 Sectors of Human Endeavor. We will be featuring the speakers from our upcoming ThrivEvolution Summit which is a convergence of Global ChangeMakers Uniting to create a Thriving Planet.Online June 1-5, 2022.

No related posts.

tags:

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video