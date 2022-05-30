  1. Home
  2. Talk
  3. Kevin Annett. Here We Stand. Audio. May 29.
Talk
0

Kevin Annett. Here We Stand. Audio. May 29.

0
Kevin_Annett
now viewing

Kevin Annett. Here We Stand. Audio. May 29.

Ed-Dowd
now playing

Standfield. The Morning Show. June 5. New Slavery.

Susan_2_May 27
now playing

Stanfield Morning Show. June 4. Justice for All.

David Whitehead cropped
now playing

News & Talk June 3. Interview David Whitehead.

Ecology concept environment change tree forest drought and fores
now playing

The Morning Show. June 3. Is This the End of Summer?

Odessa May 28
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. June 2. BC Union Lawsuit.

Unbanked – Finance/Economy. Folder on desk with label beside
now playing

Standfield Morning Show. June 2. UNbanking + more.

James Topp
now playing

News & Talk June 1. Bulford. Topp. WHO. Shootings.

Susan May 30 cropped
now playing

Standfield Morning Show. Justice for All. June 1.

Bulford, Danny
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. Daniel Bulford. May 31.

A small Inpromptu memorial of white wooden crosses to Grieve the
now playing

Today's Guest. Kevin Annett. Vatican, China + More.

Here We Stand: The Weekly Voice of the Republic of Kanata with host Kevin Annett. Sundays at 3 pm pacific at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand.

Listen to Kevin and the Voice of the Republic live every Sunday at 6 pm eastern at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand. The website of the Republic is www.republicofkanata.ca . 

See the evidence of genocide in Canada at www.murderbydecree.com and at HERE.

Book Cover. Murder by Decree by Kevin Annett.

See the record of the International Common Law Court of Justice, The Case of Genocide in Canada, at these links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvhfXAd08TE (Part One)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPKFk_L7y9g (Part Two)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OI-RQuWPFU (Sentence and Verdict)

Kevin’s award winning documentary film Unrepentant  can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czej73SfYJc .

Kevin Annett – A Candid Interview On The Crime of Genocide in Canada

video
SOURCE

An insightful personal interview “Who is Kevin Annett?” (2013)

video
SOURCE

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. Today’s Guest with Chad Global Rights Advocate
  2. Today’s Guest with Chad. Kevin Annett Returns.
  3. Today’s Guest is Kevin Annett. Church and State.
tags:
Related Posts
Kevin_Annett

Today’s Guest with Chad Global Rights Advocate

Cathy Hubbell 1
genocide

Today’s Guest with Chad. Kevin Annett Returns.

Cathy Hubbell 2
murder by decree

Today’s Guest is Kevin Annett. Church and State.

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share this video