Kevin Annett. Here We Stand. Audio. May 29.

Here We Stand: The Weekly Voice of the Republic of Kanata with host Kevin Annett. Sundays at 3 pm pacific at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand.

Listen to Kevin and the Voice of the Republic live every Sunday at 6 pm eastern at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand. The website of the Republic is www.republicofkanata.ca .



See the evidence of genocide in Canada at www.murderbydecree.com and at HERE.

See the record of the International Common Law Court of Justice, The Case of Genocide in Canada, at these links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvhfXAd08TE (Part One)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPKFk_L7y9g (Part Two)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OI-RQuWPFU (Sentence and Verdict)

Kevin’s award winning documentary film Unrepentant can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czej73SfYJc .

Kevin Annett – A Candid Interview On The Crime of Genocide in Canada

Please enable JavaScript SOURCE

An insightful personal interview “Who is Kevin Annett?” (2013)

Please enable JavaScript SOURCE

