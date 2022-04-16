  1. Home
  Kyle Kemper – the power of DAO ThriveCast powered by the ThrivEvolution
THRIVEVOLUTION MEDIASat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

The Voting power of DAOs with Kyle Kemper

ThrivEvolution interview Kyle Kemper, a Canadian born, talking about crypto, blockchain, freedom and our political system, that we live in, becoming obsolete. Author of the e-booklet Canadao, aka DAOs, exploring how we can use Decentralized, Autonomous, Organization to create a foundational, technological framework to return the power back to the people. DAO voting power and different ways to manage it.

Find us:
ThrivEvolution https://thrivevolution.io/
Kyle Kemper: https://canadao.org/

#DAO #DAOs #KyleKemper #Freedom #Canada #Canadao #NFTs #crypto #blockchain #thrivevolution #voting #democracy #votingsystem #votingdigitization #sovereignty #cocreation #politics #politicalsystem #solutions #organisation #media #burningman #freedomfamilies #thrivesanctuaries #tokenization #land #miamicryptoclub #votingpower #currency #bitcoin #decentralization #dogecoin

