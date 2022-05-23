  1. Home
Liberty Talk Canada. Canada's Ignorance is Not Okay.

Odessa Orlewicz looks at Monkeypox and says Canada’s ignorance Is no longer acceptable and she proves this with the videos in this episode.

This Liberty Talk Canada Episode is NOT to miss. Odessa shows videos (not seen by most) and articles that tie the Green New Deal (SDG’s) to the rollout of the mandatory injections. All links for this episode will be at librti.com/odessa.

head and shoulders picture of Odessa Orlewicz
Odessa Orlewicz

