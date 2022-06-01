Liberty Talk Canada. Daniel Bulford. May 31.

Odessa is joined by Daniel (Danny) Bulford, a former RCMP security detail for Justin Trudeau and member of Mounties 4 Freedom. Optimistic.

Former sniper and Canadian Mountie Daniel Bulford became a household name during the freedom convoy in Ottawa. Not only did he become an important leader alongside Tamara Lich but he is taking important action currently. He is now working alongside Brian Peckford and other highly regarded politicians, doctors, and lawyers with a lawsuit (see tbof.ca ) while still heading up Mounties4Freedom. Find out who is involved in this lawsuit and a recent win to continue this case. Enjoy our candid conversation about the massive corruption of the lib/NDP government from a military perspective.

Odessa Orlewicz

